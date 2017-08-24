Amazon Prime Members to Get Whole Foods Discounts Starting Monday

Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) subscription service Amazon Prime just got a little bit better.

Prime offers plenty of discounts, faster shipping for less, video streaming options and more. Now, you can add cheaper groceries to that list as the e-commerce retailer has partnered up with Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) to offer lower prices on groceries.

“Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, with more to come,” the company said in a statement.

There are plenty of goodies you can get for less now, including eggs, avocados, salmon, apples and rotisserie chicken, many of which will be organic and USDA approved.

“Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality — we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,” Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, said in a statement.

Additionally, Amazon lockers will offer Whole Foods groceries as these will start showing up in “select” Whole Foods stores. These allow customers to pick up or return items they didn’t like.

Whole Foods’ products will now be available on Amazon.com, as well as other Prime sites such as Prime Now, which is a same-day delivery service that some markets offer for those who prefer to order groceries online.

AMZN stock fell 0.6% Thursday and WFM stock grew 0.7%.