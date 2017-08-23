American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Soars on Q2 Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ) stock was up on Wednesday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

During the second quarter of 2017, American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of 19 cents. This is a drop from its earnings per share of 23 cents from the same time last year. However, it was still a boon to AEO stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 16 cents for the quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters reported revenue of $844.56 million in its second quarter of the year. This is an increase over its revenue of $822.59 million that was reported in the second quarter of 2016. It also was a help to AEO stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $824.04 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Operating income of $38.90 million was reported by American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter of the year. This is down from the apparel retailer’s operating income of $68.56 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

American Eagle Outfitters reported net income of $21.24 million in the second quarter of 2017. The company reported net income of $41.59 million in its second quarter of the previous year.

American Eagle Outfitters also released its guidance for the third quarter of the year in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share for the quarter to range from 36 cents to 38 cents. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2016 was 41 cents. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 38 cents for the third quarter of 2017.

AEO stock was up 6% as of Wednesday morning, but is down 20% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.