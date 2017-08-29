Anheuser Busch Sends Canned Water to Hurricane Harvey Victims

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD ) is sending canned water to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Anheuser Busch already sent one truckload worth of canned water to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey on Monday. It is now planning to send another two truckloads of canned water to provide further assistance. This will have it sending a total of 155,000 cans of water to help.

Anheuser Busch donates the canned water to the American Red Cross facility in Arlington, Texas. The two additional truckloads are set to show up at the location within the coming days.

Anheuser Busch says that the canned water comes from its brewery in Cartersville, Ga. This facility takes time throughout the year to stop production of beer and focus on producing cans of water. The water being sent to Hurricane Harvey victims is some that the brewery already had ready for emergencies.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations” Bill Bradley, Vice President for Community Affairs at Anheuser Busch, said in a statement.

Anheuser Busch also provided an update on its employees in the path of Hurricane Harvey. It notes that there are 1,100 employees that work at its three facilities in the Houston area. The beer company says that all of its employees that work at these locations are safe.

Once Hurricane Harvey is finished in Texas, it will cause some issues for Americans that weren’t directly in its path. Gas prices in the U.S. are expected to spike once the hurricane is done. However, they shouldn’t remain up for long.

BUD stock was up slightly as of noon Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.