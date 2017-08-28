With only days to go until Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is expected to hold its big September event, iPhone leaks are ramping up. The latest are components reportedly from both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7s.

If authentic, they reveal additional details about the devices AAPL will be unveiling.

AAPL stock isn’t usually affected by these parts that are smuggled out of the company’s supply chain, but it continues its summer-long rise in anticipation of the launch of the new iPhones.

iPhone Leaks: iPhone 8 Motherboard, Display and Slower Qi Wireless Charging

With launch day getting closer, Apple is apparently having trouble keeping the lid on its supply chain. Over the weekend, a flurry of components purported to be from the iPhone 8 surfaced online. Included in the latest photos of parts that were smuggled out of the company’s Chinese supply chain are a stacked motherboard for the iPhone 8, as well as the new iPhone’s entire screen assembly — including its OLED display.

These components appear to confirm the growing speculation about the 10th anniversary iPhone’s key distinguishing feature: an edge-to-edge OLED display that eliminates the home button.

A second round of iPhone leaks was a little more puzzling. Apple has widely been expected to adopt wireless charging for the iPhone 8. That’s one of the reasons the company is apparently moving to a glass back for the new iPhone. But a Japanese website (via AppleInsider) reported over the weekend that Apple is sticking with an older Qi wireless charging standard.

If true, this would put Samsung Electronics Galaxy S8 and new Galaxy Note 8 at a competitive advantage for something AAPL is expected to promote as a key feature. Both of these devices — as well as last year’s Galaxy S7 — support the newer Qi 1.2 standard, which means much faster wireless charging than the iPhone 8 will offer.

In addition, the website claims the iPhone 8 will not support third party wireless chargers unless they are MFi certified with an Apple chip. That would eliminate popular options like Ikea’s line of furniture with built-in Qi charge pads, at least unless it chooses to release MFi versions …

