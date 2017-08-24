Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 Components Spotted in the Wild

There is no mystery about the iPhone 8 design. Chinese tipsters have leaked its new design. Reliable leakers with a proven track record such as Evan Blass have confirmed it. Heck, Apple itself has leaked the iPhone 8 design via HomePod firmware. Newly leaked images coming out of China show the iPhone 8 components that are building blocks of the 10th anniversary iPhone.

iPhone 8 components spotted in the wild

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 8 unveiling date by the end of this month. The tech giant usually holds its iPhone events in the first half of September, mostly on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. We can expect the iPhone 8 to be unveiled on September 5th or 6th. The other possible unveiling dates are September 12th and 13th. The new iPhones traditionally go on sale 8-10 days after the announcement.

With the launch date approaching and the new iPhones having entered production, the iPhone 8 components have started appearing on Chinese social platforms. Folks at SlashLeaks have spotted pictures of the iPhone 8 components including the display assembly, parts for the Lightning connector, and flex cables. Foxconn factories have started pumping out the iPhone 8 ahead of its unveiling.

The OLED display assembly confirms that the 10th anniversary iPhone will sport an edge-to-edge display. There will be a notch at the top to accommodate the infrared scanner, ear speaker, and the front camera. The iPhone 8 is said to feature a 5.8-inch display in a form factor only marginally bigger than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7. In terms of dimensions, the iPhone 8 will be smaller than the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus despite featuring a larger display.

iPhone 8 to be jam-packed with new features

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones at the next month’s event. The other two handsets will be iterative upgrades to the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. They will look similar to the existing models, though they are said to have a glass back for wireless charging. The iPhone 7S and 7S Plus will have beefier hardware specs than their predecessors, including the A11 chipset.

The 10th anniversary iPhone 8 will be the most expensive variant with a radical redesign. The device will have 3D infrared sensors for facial recognition. The anniversary iPhone will be tracking your face at all times to offer a better user experience, besides enhancing security. It will not only allow you to unlock the phone and authenticate payments. It will automatically mute notifications when you are looking at the phone.

