Why the Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 Launch Will Be Rougher Than You Think

The countdown is on to the iPhone 8 launch. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is expected to send out the invitations for a September event any day now and there is a lot riding on it. As iPhone sales go, so does does AAPL stock, and the monster launch everyone is hoping for would put a big smile on investors’ faces. However, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) just put a speed bump in the way with the launch of the new Galaxy Note 8.

Source: Samsung

The smartphone Samsung unveiled yesterday in New York is its biggest and best ever. Even though it’s also Samsung’s most expensive smartphone ever, the Galaxy S8 still comes in under $1,000 — less than the iPhone 8 is predicted to go for. And it goes on sale Sept. 15, just in time to spoil the iPhone party.

Galaxy Note 8 Should Leave the Old Mess in the Dust

When Samsung botched the Galaxy Note 7 to the extent that battery fires forced the company to recall the devices altogether, AAPL had an opportunity. With Samsung’s reputation in tatters, Apple launched the iPhone 7 and briefly took the crown as world’s top smartphone vendor. However, Samsung has staged a remarkable comeback.

By Q1 2017, it had already taken back first place as the top-selling smartphone manufacturer. Samsung followed that up with a thorough investigation of the Galaxy Note 7 battery issues, along with a public apology and promise of new measures to prevent a repeat. It then launched the Galaxy S8, with an Infinity Edge display.

Yesterday, the company announced the new Galaxy Note 8 and the new flagship should put the Galaxy Note 7 well in the rear view mirror.

The Galaxy Note 8 could also cause some headaches for AAPL. One of the key features of the iPhone 8 is expected to be a new AMOLED display with minimal bezels. The Galaxy Note 8 features a huge 6.3-inch AMOLED Infinity display that wraps around the sides and leaves only minimal bezels on the top and bottom (it’s big enough to run two apps side-by-side). It also matches the wireless charging expected to be introduced as an Apple first with the iPhone 8, and includes iris scanning biometric security.

For the first time, Samsung is offering a dual-camera system similar to the one introduced with the iPhone 7 Plus — and expected to remain a key selling point of the iPhone 8. And early reports suggest the Galaxy Note 8’s version may top what Apple offers.

Possibly worst of all, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be priced at $929, unlocked. That sounds like a lot — and it is — but rumors have the iPhone 8 starting at anywhere from $1,000 to $1,200. If true, $929 might be considered a bargain.

