Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 Rumors: What’s Next for the iPhone 8?

While Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 8 rumors have been accelerating in the last few weeks, pundits still are going back and forth over whether “iPhone 8” will even be the name of the forthcoming flagship. “iPhone X” could get the nod instead, and some have even suggested that AAPL will release three iPhone 7S models in 2017 instead.

Apple faces challenges from Samsung’s (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) Galaxy Note 8 and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Pixel 2 from Google this year.

However, notorious Apple blogger John Gruber asserted in his personal blog that iPhone 8 remains the most likely name for the device.

In his Daring Fireball blog, Gruber suggested that if the handset features a new design that it is also likely to attract unique branding. “There’s no way Apple is going to call these devices “7S.” The S models have had minor cosmetic differences from the preceding year’s non-S iPhones, but these phones are sporting entire new designs.”

Gruber instead suggests that either iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8 Pro, or iPhone, iPhone Plus, iPhone Pro are likely naming schemes.

“Either of these naming schemes would make all three new iPhones sound new,” the analyst asserted.

Gesture System

Apple iPhone 8 rumors over the last week have also focused on a new gesture system. This will enable Apple fans to silence notifications for the smartphone by merely glancing at the device. Leaks of the iOS 11 code have revealed that this will be a major new function of facial recognition technology in the smartphone, as AAPL looks to ramp up the capabilities of its next generation handset.

It will also be possible to suppress sounds or ringtones by simply glancing at the phone in a certain way, according to development documents. Other titbits revealed by the code for the mobile operating system indicated it would be possible to capture ultra slow-motion video, while the Home button will feature customization options.

This later suggestion implies that Apple will not integrate the Home button within the display of the iPhone 8, as has been suggested in some quarters.

Wraparound Display

Developers have also found some interesting features hidden in the HomePod smart speaker’s code. Crucially, these include a design for the wraparound display that has been strongly linked with the iPhone 8, while facial recognition software is also included. These revelations have come from a firmware release from Apple, which was apparently published by mistake, judging by the rapidity with which it was taken down by the California corporation.

But such fast action is not enough to prevent the Internet generation from learning a great deal, and thus a raft of new Apple iPhone 8 rumors have emerged. Of course, it is important to note that the capability indicated by the leak may not necessarily come to fruition in the forthcoming generation of Apple smartphones. But it is nonetheless a distinct possibility.

Display Confirmation

While previous Apple iPhone 8 rumors have suggested that the smartphone may feature a significantly extended display in comparison to previous generations, it now seems that this has been finally confirmed. The same HomePod beta code indicates that the next generation smartphone will benefit from a 5.8-inch display, confirming the suspicions of many analysts.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith has been credited with discovering this information, and has already tweeted on the subject. “These are the metrics used by the status bar on the edge-to-edge iPhone, including notch height and ear width,” the analyst asserts. This means the iPhone will feature the largest screen that Apple has ever included in a smartphone, with the 5.5-inch screen of the iPhone Plus range being the previous recipient of this statistic.

