Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone Sales Threatened by a Surging Huawei

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) investors are celebrating third-quarter earnings that pushed AAPL stock to new highs. Despite good news including better-than-expected iPhone sales, an apparent iPad turnaround and the iPhone 8 to look forward to, there is an iceberg on the horizon in the form of Chinese smartphone makers.

In particular, Huawei is worrisome. After gaining a foothold in North America by expanding into the Canadian market, Huawei is rapidly gaining on iPhone sales and threatening AAPL’s long-held position as the world’s second largest smartphone vendor.

Could Huawei be the unseen hazard that sinks AAPL stock?

iPhone Sales Underperformed the Global Smartphone Market

Apple’s Q3 earnings report included good news in the form of better-than-expected iPhone sales. The company sold roughly 41 million iPhones last quarter, compared to 40.4 million the same quarter last year, for 1.5% growth. Throw in iPad sales that finally increased after 13 straight quarters of declines, and the continued growth of Services revenue and the results have been enough to propel AAPL stock to new record highs.

However, beneath the surface of the apparent iPhone sales success is a worrying sign. AAPL increased its smartphone sales 1.5% on the year. But Strategy Analytics just released its quarterly report on world smartphone sales for Q3, and global smartphone sales posted 5.5% growth.

So yes, AAPL iPhone sales did do better than expected, but the company was outperformed by everyone else on the top five smartphone vendor list.

Chinese Smartphone Companies Continue Growth, Huawei Closes on Apple

First place Samsung Electronic KRW5000 (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) continued its recovery. Although it also failed to hit the global average, bolstered by the Galaxy S8, Samsung’s smartphone sales were up 2.4% on the quarter.

The real problem is Chinese smartphone makers, and the one that has iPhone sales in its crosshairs is Huawei.

