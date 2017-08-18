Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is Bruised, But Is It Still a Buy?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) fell nearly 2% Thursday amid a broad exodus from equities. The pain was as widespread as it was potent. And even AAPL stock, the king of securities, succumbed to the sellers’ wrath.

Of course, panic-prone pundits have long forecast volatility’s awakening. The bulls’ fun was bound to be spoiled at some point, so why not now? August has an ornery history filled with volatile revolts.

Let’s reassess the technology sector with an eye toward AAPL stock. Just how should we respond to yesterday’s drubbing? Is the mighty fruit now destined to decay? Or is this a mere bruising and nothing more?

The BIG Picture

On a day like Thursday — when bears are roaming, and trading terminals appear a sea of red — it’s important to keep your wits about you. No need to make a mountain out of a molehill. If you’re an Apple trader curious on the level of damage inflicted, let the charts be your guide. Support breaks and trend reversals are warning signs worth watching. Consider these as noteworthy events warranting action.

Before diving to the daily, veteran traders take at least a glance at the weekly time frame for context and clarity. Here are the items that stand out to me.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

First, Apple stock remains entrenched in a weekly uptrend with buyers obviously in control. Sellers will need a lot more firepower than what was on display before the long-term trend looks even a whiff of bearish.

Second, the stock has rallied a modest amount over the past six weeks and could be due for a pause, if not a pullback. That suggests short-term caution is warranted.

Third, if Apple were to fall back below $156.60, that would invalidate the breakout, providing further reason for caution.

Fourth, a close in AAPL stock near its current level would create one the most bearish candles we’ve seen in nine weeks. Consider that another feather in the bears’ cap.

In sum, I see zero reasons to be a buyer of Apple here. Too many yellow lights are flashing — and that’s even before we grab a magnifying glass and zoom in.

