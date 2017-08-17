The Apple Inc. (AAPL) Watch Series 3 Launch Can’t Come Soon Enough

The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Watch Series 3 launch may arrive just in time for the tech giant. New nudmbers regarding the wearables market have come out and things did not go great for Apple in Q2. Of course, Apple still did alright for themselves. The company increased Apple Watch shipments year over year by 8% to a total of 2.7 million units last quarter. However, other companies like FitBit and Xiaomi have jumped ahead of Apple with shipments amounting to 3.3 and 3.5 million units respectively. Third place is an unusual spot for Apple to be in the wearables market – a market they have dominated since the launch of the very first Apple Watch.

The losing streak may not last long for Apple. It’s been rumored that the Apple Watch Series 3 launch date is right around the corner. In fact, many analysts are expecting the new wearable from Apple to launch alongside the much-anticipated iPhone 8. This would give the Apple Watch an opportunity on stage that it has never seen before. This year is, of course, the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone. The phone that made smartphones what they are today. Needless to say, it’s going to be a big event for Apple. If the Apple Watch Series 3 launch does, in fact, fall alongside the iPhone 8 launch then it will grab attention from Apple fans who tune in to see the latest and greatest from their favorite tech company. It would make sense that sales of the Apple Watch should spike immediately once the Series 3 hits store shelves.

With that said, the Apple Watch Series 3 launch isn’t relying solely on the iPhone 8 to build hype. There are a lot of rumors about new features and improvements coming to the wearable device that should make it a hot item this fall – especially for fitness fanatics that are filling out their holiday wishlists.

First and probably most exciting for the Apple Watch Series 3 is the rumored inclusion of cellular connectivity. Until now, the Apple Watch needed connection to an iPhone in order to send and receive data. The addition of cellular connectivity would allow users to be able to depend on their Apple Watch for basic tracking as well as messaging and phone calls. Runners can leave their large (and expensive) iPhone 8 at home while they hit the trails. This should be appealing to fitness fans who want less bulk and less things to carry around as they go throughout their routine.

Also, the Apple Watch Series 3 is likely going to have some sort of new form factor. There seems to be a bit of disagreement on what that exactly means. Some people believe the new form factor is as simple as a slimmer, lighter design. Others think that the Apple Watch will be getting a whole new redesign. I’m leaning more toward thinking there will be minor design changes rather than anything major. Apple is not known for drastically changing design for each generation of hardware. Look at the iPhone. The iPhone 8 is going to be the biggest change in iPhone design since the iPhone was first introduced.

If the Apple Watch Series 3 is going to be taking on all of these duties of the iPhone like cellular connectivity then it stands to reason there has to be somewhere for Apple to get enough juice to keep the watch powered for more than 15 minutes. The suggestion that the face could be getting thinner and lighter doesn’t exactly make sense unless you consider the possibility of smartbands. There are some rumors that believe Apple will offer modular smartbands which could help the Apple Watch perform its duties. For example, one of the smartbands may act as an additional battery for the Apple Watch. This would allow Apple to get more performance out of the Apple Watch Series 3 while also making it slimmer and lighter. Who knows what other smartbands could be in store as well. Perhaps there will be bands with additional sensors to appeal to certain athletes like golfers, for example.

Considering all of the leaks we have seen about the iPhone 8, I’m surprised we haven’t had more about the Apple Watch. If the Apple Watch Series 3 launch is going to be at the same time as the iPhone 8 launch then there must be some leaks ready to hit the internet. It’s just a matter of time. Of course, if Apple does keep the leaks locked down, we shouldn’t have to wait long for official confirmation. The iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3 launch date is expected to fall sometime in early to mid-September. Stay tuned!