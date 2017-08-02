Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) delivered better-than-expected Q3 earnings yesterday. While iPhone sales that didn’t fade in advance of iPhone 8 expectations and a 50% boost in Apple Watch sales were a big part of that, the real standout of the quarter was the iPad. AAPL stock is up more than 6% this morning in pre-market trading.

After 13 straight quarters where iPad sales have declined year-over-year, AAPL broke the losing streak yesterday — and in a big way. Fueled by the new $329 iPad and new iPad Pros released this year, iPad sales were up 15% compared to Q3 2016, and 28% over last quarter.

And that’s good news for AAPL stock.

AAPL Books Impressive iPad sales

One of the highlights of Apple’s impressive Q3 2017 earnings is the turnaround in iPad sales. With more than 11.4 million sold, that’s an increase of 15% year-over-year. It’s also a 28% improvement over Q2 2017.

Apple refreshed its iPad lineup this year and made a key strategy shift. On the pro-sumer side, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro was updated and at WWDC 2017, the company introduced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

That new iPad Pro in particular had the potential to kickstart the segment because it offered a larger display than the model it replaced (big enough to support a full-sized keyboard attachment) while staying roughly the same physical size.

At $649, the new iPad Pro has a significant price advantage over Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Surface Pro, which starts at $799. But with a 10.5-inch display, the new iPad Pro is still physically large enough for professional use — something that couldn’t necessarily be said about the 9.7-inch model it replaced — yet still more portable than Microsoft’s offering.

Even more important was a strategic shift by AAPL — the Cupertino, Calif. company relented on its consumer iPad approach and in March released a new model that replaces the iPad Air 2 in its line-up. However, AAPL abandoned its “thinner, better in every way and $499” approach.

The new iPad is the same 9.7-inch form factor as the previous model. It gets a faster, upgraded CPU, but doesn’t get any slimmer and lacks some of the cutting-edge display technology the iPad Air 2 featured. And rather than the $499 the company has traditionally charged for a new model, the new iPad launched at a low $329 in an attempt to convince long-time holdouts to upgrade.

