Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Replacing Home Button with Gestures

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how the iPhone 8 will work without a Home button. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Home Button: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to completely remove the Home button from the iPhone 8, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company won’t even be using a virtual Home button. Instead, it will have users perform tasks with gestures and a software bar. It claims that users will drag this bar to the middle of the device to unlock it. There will also be other gestures to access app folders and start multitasking with this bar.

iPhone 8 Event: More rumors claim to know when the iPhone 8 launch event will take place, TechCrunch notes. The publication says that it has been in contact with multiple sources that say the event will take place on Sept. 12. Previous rumors have also pinned this as the date when the iPhone 8 will be officially revealed to the world. Some rumors claim that there will be other devices besides the new iPhone line that will launch at the event.

Touch ID: Apple still wants to put Touch ID under a device’s display, reports AppleInsider. A new patent from the company describes how it may do this. The patent is for sensing biometric data via ultrasonic transmission. This data is likely a fingerprint that the device will match with one on record to unlock the device and use for confirmation for other actions. Recent rumors claim that AAPL is switching to facial recognition for its newest iPhone due to trouble placing Touch ID under a display.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.