Tuesday Apple Rumors: HomePod Firmware Confirms More iPhone 8 Rumors

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of more information about the iPhone 8 being found in HomePods’ firmware. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone 8 Features: Developers are unearthing more about the iPhone 8 from HomePods’s firmware, reports 9to5Mac. The look inside code for HomePod reveals that the iPhone 8 won’t feature Touch ID under its display. It also suggests that the smartphone may have the cutout design for its display, based on the complex code for the notification bar in the firmware. The firmware also contains code that makes it appear that Apple is working on a Touch to Wake feature for the iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Wireless Charging: It looks like the iPhone 8 will support wireless charging, BGR notes. This information comes from the firmware for HomePod. According to the code, Apple’s next smartphone will support inductive wireless charging. However, there’s more than just that to the leak. There is also code that suggests the device will support fast charging. Wireless charging for the iPhone 8 has been the subject of many rumors, but there hasn’t been much in the way to speculation concerning fast charging.

HomePod Sounds: One developer has uncovered a folder of sounds that the HomePod will use, reports MacRumors. This includes alarms and notifications for the virtual assistant. There are also some sounds that are listed as “setup.” These will likely be used when first booting up the device and pairing it to a smartphone. The sounds don’t reveal much about HomePod, but they are still an early look at the device before its December launch.

