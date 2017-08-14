Monday Apple Rumors: HomePods Will Be Sparse at Launch

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of HomePod not getting a large launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Apple

HomePod Launch: HomePod maker Inventec says that Apple’s smart speaker will be limited at launch, reports AppleInsider. The news about the HomePod launch was revealed by the manufacturer during a recent earnings call. CEO David Ho said that the device’s “contribution will be fairly limited” for earnings in 2017. Analysts are expecting there to be about 500,000 of the device available at launch. A recent rumor says that Foxconn will start handling some manufacturing duties for the device in 2018.

macOS High Sierra Beta: Developers can now download the sixth beta for macOS High Sierra, MacRumors notes. Developers can get their hands on the update via the Apple Developer Center or the Software Update option in the Mac App Store. The new beta comes just one week after the fifth beta of macOS High Sierra. The new update contains fixes for bugs that were found in previous versions of the beta. A public beta will likely soon follow. AAPL is planning to release macOS High Sierra later this year.

iOS 11 Beta: The sixth beta of iOS 11 is now available to developers, reports BGR. Just like with the macOS High Sierra beta, this update contains fixes for bugs found in previous versions of the software. It will also see a release later this year when APPL launches its 2017 iPhone devices. A public version of the new iOS 11 beta will likely go live in the next couple of days.

