Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 7s Line May Reuse iPhone 7 Designs

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 7s leaks. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 7s: A new leaks claims to show off the plans for the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, reports BGR. According to this leak, the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will be keeping the same basic design as the iPhone 7 line. This also means that it will be similar to the iPhone 6 and 6s lines of smartphones. However, the rumor does claim that there is one major change that is coming. This is for the rear of the device. It says that it will no longer be made of aluminum, but will instead be glass.

iOS 11 Beta: The seventh version of the iOS 11 beta is now available to developers, MacRumors notes. Developers will be able to download the new beta over-the-air. The Apple Developer Center will also have the beta available for download. The new update comes out just one week after the previous one. These updates have been coming out closer together, which may hint that the mobile operating system is in its final stages of testing.

macOS High Sierra Beta: The newest version of the macOS High Sierra beta is now available for download, reports 9to5Mac. This new beta is available to developers that have registered with Apple. The beta comes out one week after the sixth version of the macOS High Sierra beta. Those with access to the public beta will likely see an update within the next couple of days.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.