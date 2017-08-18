Friday Apple Rumors: Photos of iPhone 8’s A11 Chip Leak

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a component for the iPhone 8 leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

A11 Chip: Images of what claim to be an A11 chip are now online, reports BGR. The images of the component show both the front and back of it. This includes a good look at the “A11” text on the front of the chip. The leak comes from a user of Weibo, a social media network in China. The A11 is likely going to be the chip that powers Apple’s iPhone 8. Rumors claims that the new smartphone will come out later this year, but that production issues may delay it beyond the typical September launch.

Color Options: Apple’s online store for Japan is no longer carrying several color options for accessories, AppleInsider. The news comes as rumors claim the company is preparing to launch several new devices. This includes three new smartphones and a new smartwatch. AAPL typically stops carrying some color options for accessories when it is preparing for the next generation of its devices to launch. Certain accessories for the iPhone, iPad and Watch are among those that are no longer available.

iTunes Movies: A new rumor claims that Apple is in talks with movie studios to rent out films early on iTunes, reports Bloomberg. According to these rumors, the tech company is holding discussion with several major movie studios about the deal. The rumor claims that this would have the movies appearing on iTunes for rent just a few weeks after they premiere in theater. Unnamed sources claim that the deal could result in letting iTunes users rent movies for between $30 and $50 shortly after they release in theaters.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.