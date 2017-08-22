Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Camera Module Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a component for the iPhone 8 leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Camera Module: A new photo shows what is allegedly the camera module for the iPhone 8, reports MacRumors. The component in the image shows the main camera for the device, as well as a second part. This part may be the 3D sensor that many rumors have been claiming will be coming with the smartphone. The rumors state that the iPhone 8 won’t feature Touch ID and that it will instead use facial recognition to give a user access to their device.

Touch ID Video: A new video appear to show an iPhone 8 with a working Touch ID, BGR notes. The Touch ID is on the back of the device in the video. This goes against several rumors and leaks that claim that the iPhone 8 won’t have Touch ID in this location. The video of the device has a person testing out the Touch ID function. It appears to be in a factory, which adds some credence to the video.

AccuWeather App: The AccuWeather app is reportedly sending location data when it shouldn’t be, reports 9to5Mac. An audit of the app found that the data is sent to third-party Reveal Mobile even when users opt out of the feature. Reveal Mobile says that the data it receives isn’t meant to provide a location for a person. However, it is still updating its SDK to keep this type of data from being collected.

