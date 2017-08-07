Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Introduce New Color with iPhone 8

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new color coming with the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8 Colors: Images that are allegedly of the new iPhone 8 show off three colors for the device, reports BGR. The first two colors in the images are black and silver. These aren’t new colors for the iPhone 8, as they have been available for previous generations of the smartphone. However, the other color in the image shows an iPhone 8 with a copper coloring to it. It is unknown what the company’s official name for the color will be, if it is even real.

iPhone 8 Insides: A series of images that claim to show of the insides of the iPhone 8 are online, MacRumors notes. The images showed up on Chinese social media site Weibo and have caught the interest of users. These images are of x-rays for the inside of the iPhone 8. This includes some details that previous rumors have mentioned. One such detail is the inclusion of a charging coil. This will likely allow wireless charging for the device.

Shot on iPhone: Apple is now showing off more Shot on iPhone images and videos via social media, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company is doing this via its new account on Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Instagram. It is sharing videos and images taken with iPhone device from other users on the social media platform. Those that want their content shared by AAPL can use the #ShotoniPhone hashtag to take part.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.