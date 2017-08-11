Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Dummy Units Are Leaking

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of multiple iPhone 8 dummy units leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Black iPhone 8: Several new dummy units for the iPhone 8 have made their way online, reports BGR. The first of the dummy units that were are talking about today is a black one. While the unit’s color is black, it is a matte black over a glossy black. It contains many of the features rumors have claimed are coming. This includes the vertical dual camera on the back, no physical Home button, and a larger power button. It also has the glass back that rumors say will come on the device.

Silver iPhone 8: Another iPhone 8 dummy unit included in today’s leaks is silver in color, MacRumors notes. The device comes with all the same features that are present on the black iPhone 8 dummy unit. This also includes a mostly bezeless display on the front and a cutout for the front-facing sensors. The glass back is also here and is gives the silver coloring a little bit of a different appearance than previous iPhone devices have had.

Copper iPhone 8: Images of an iPhone 8 dummy unit that is copper is color has shown up online, reports AppleInsider. The interesting thing about this dummy unit is the color. Apple has never put out an iPhone with a copper color. However, previous leaks have shown an iPhone 8 with this coloring. The consistency of the copper, silver and black iPhone 8 dummy units shows that AAPL won’t likely surprise anyone with an unseen design later this year.

