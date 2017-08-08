Tuesday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 8 Glass Cover Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a potential component for the iPhone 8 leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 8 Cover: A recent leak shows off what is allegedly a part of the iPhone 8, reports AppleInsider. The part in the leak is the glass cover for the iPhone 8. The image shows a glass cover for the display that matches up with previous rumors. This includes having little in the way of bezel around the glass. The glass cover also has a cutout at the top for sensors on the device, such as the camera.

iPhone 8 Case: An image of a case for the iPhone 8 has shown up online, MacRumors notes. The image of the case was shared by Apple leaker Evan Blass. The case in the images appears to be one that will give extra protection to the device over normal cases. The real interesting part is that the mockup image shows the case on the smartphone. This shows a display that features the cutout mentioned above. It also back up rumors that the device won’t have much in the way of bezel around the display.

Health Patent: Apple has been granted a patent for a new way to take health measurements, reports 9to5Mac. The patent describes how the tech company can use sensors already in its current iPhone devices to take health measurements. This includes using a combination of the front-facing camera and light to determine aspects of a person’s health from their finger. The patent also talks about using other parts already on iPhone devices to measure body fat and take an ECG reading.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.