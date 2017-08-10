Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 to Include Virtual Home Button

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how the iPhone 8’s Home button will work. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Home Button: A new bit of information from the HomePod firmware gives details on the iPhone 8, reports MacRumors. The details specifically give insight into the Home button for the iPhone 8. It appears that Apple will be ditching the physical Home button in favor of a virtual one. The data suggests that this button can be resized and will appear at the bottom of the device. It can also be hidden when a user is playing media. It looks like the button will keep the same design, no matter what app it shows up in.

iPhone 8 Delay: An Apple supplier claims that the iPhone 8 won’t be shown off alongside the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, AppleInsider notes. This rumors claims that AAPL will be pushing back the reveal of the iPhone 8 to November. However, it also claims that the company will still debut the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus in September. There’s been much talk of the iPhone 8 facing a delay due to possible problems with its production.

iOS 10.3.2: Apple is no longer signing iOS 10.3.2, reports 9to5Mac. This means that users can no longer officially install this version of the mobile operating system on their devices. The change comes roughly one month after the tech company released iOS 10.3.3 to the public. This is standard procedure from the company in its effort to keep the majority of users on the same version of the operating system.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.