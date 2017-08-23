Wednesday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 8 Launch Event Date Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible launch date for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 8 Launch: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 launch event will take place in September, reports BGR. According to this rumor, Apple will be holding the event on Sept. 12. This would have the event taking place on a Tuesday. If true, this means customers could start getting their hands on the device as soon as the week after launch. The source of this rumor is unnamed individuals with connections to wireless carriers.

iPhone 8 Storage: Rumor has it that there will be three different versions of the iPhone 8, MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that there will be 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB options of the iPhone 8 available when it launches. For comparison, the iPhone 7 comes in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB. According to this rumor, all versions of the iPhone 8 will be sporting 3GB of RAM. The iPhone 7 has 2GB of RAM and the iPhone 7 Plus has 3GB of RAM.

Autonomous Shuttle: A new report claims that Apple is working on an autonomous shuttle service for its employees, reports The New York Times. Sources close to the matter claim that the tech company will be testing its autonomous driving system on this service. This will allow the company’s employees to catch a ride between the company’s facilities in Cupertino, Calif., and Palo Alto, Calif. The code name for the project is “PAIL”, which stands for “Palo Alto to Infinite Loop.” The company plans to use a vehicle from a commercial automaker for the service.

