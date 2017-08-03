Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Concept Shows Possible Notification Bar Options

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new concepts of the iPhone 8’s notification bar are up. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Notification Bar: There’s been a lot of talk about the iPhone 8’s notification bar and how it will interact with the device, reports MacRumors. This talk comes from rumors that the iPhone 8’s edge-to-edge display will have a cutout at the top for sensors. New images based on these rumors show how iOS 11 may work with this cutout and the options AAPL could use for having the bar feel like it is naturally part of the cutout. This includes keeping symbols, such as service and Wi-Fi, off to the sides of the cutout.

OLED Patent: Apple has been granted a patent for a new type of OLED display, AppleInsider notes. The patent is called “Quantum Dot LED and OLED Integration for High Efficiency Displays.” It shows that the tech company could use the two displays types together, but it is unknown if that idea will ever see use in one of its devices. Quantum dot is where displays are heading, but it may not be worthwhile to fuse it with OLED displays along the way.

iPhone 8 Camera: New insight from the HomePod’s firmware may give hints at feature for the iPhone 8 camera, reports 9to5Mac. Files in the firmware for HomePod seem to suggest at the ability for the camera to work with Apple Pay. This means it may make use of the facial recognition technology that is allegedly going to replace Touch ID for confirming a person’s identity. There are also options that appear to change how the camera acts with different subjects. This includes references to children, pets and nature.

