Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Change How Notification Sounds Work

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8 not always playing notification sounds. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Notification Sounds: More leaks from the HomePod firmware hints at how the iPhone 8 will handle notification sounds, reports MacRumors. The information found in the firmware suggests that the device won’t always play notification sounds. It appears that when a person is looking at the device, it won’t give them the audible alerts. This adds to rumors that claim the smartphone will have several sensors for scanning a person’s face. The rumors also mention replacing Touch ID with facial recognition technology.

iPhone Production: A new rumor claims that all 2017 iPhone devices have entered volume production, DigiTimes notes. According to this rumor, the tech company now has suppliers heavily preparing for the launch of three devices later this year. The rumor states that two of the smartphones will feature LCD screens and that one will have an OLED display. It also says that there will be no shortages for the LCD models, but that there may be some for the OLED one.

iPhone Mockups: An image of what is allegedly 2017 iPhone mockups is online, reports AppleInsider. The mockups give a look at three different smartphones. These are likely the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8. All of the device feature a glass back, which may be for wireless charging. There also isn’t a rear-mounted Touch ID on any of the devices. The mockups align with many rumors concerning the upcoming smartphones, but there is now way to confirm their authenticity.

