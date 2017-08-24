Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Start At $999

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the starting price for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 8 Price: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will start at $999, reports The New York Times. This is different from previous rumors, which have pinned the upcoming smartphone’s starting price at $1,200. The source of the rumor are unnamed individuals that are close to the matter, but can’t speak about the price publicly due to restrictions. The rumor also mentions the bezelless screen and facial recognition.

Logic Board: What is allegedly a logic board for Apple’s iPhone 7s Plus has shown up online, MacRumors notes. The pictures show off multiple logic boards that appear to be for the iPhone 7s Plus. This includes markings on the component for an A11 chip and other parts that will go with it. Other images that were shared today may also show off the display assembly for the iPhone 7s. The images show the rear and front of the assembly and it still contains bezel around the screen.

Pencil Patent: New patents hint that Apple may want to bring its Pencil accessory to the iPhone, reports 9to5Mac. The new patents specifically mention using the company’s Pencil stylus with one of the tech company’s smartphones. As with all patents, it is possible that this functionality will never come to the iPhone and Pencil. However, CEO Tim Cook has also mentioned his experience of using a Pencil on an iPhone in a previous interview.

