Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Event May Take Place on Sept. 12

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible date for a September event. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

September Event: A new report claims that Apple will launch its 2017 iPhone line next month, CNBC notes. This report comes from Dow Jones and it claims that the event will take place on Sept. 12. AAPL is expected to unveil three new iPhone devices at the event. This includes the iPhone 8, despite some rumors claiming that production issues will delay its release. Other rumors claims that the company will show off more than just smartphones at the event.

iOS 11 Beta: The eighth beta of iOS 11 is now available to developers, reports 9to5Mac. This new version of the beta can be downloaded via an over-the-air update or from the company’s Developer Center. Rumors claim the the final version of iOS 11 will come out at the same time the next generation of iPhone devices are announced. A public version of this beta will likely be out in the next couple of days.

macOS High Sierra Beta: Apple is now allowing developers to download the newest version of the macOS High Sierra beta, MacRumors notes. This is the eighth version of the beta that the tech company has put out. Developers can use the software update feature in the Mac App Store to get the new beta, or they can download it from the Developer Center. This beta comes out just one week after the seventh version was made available to developers.

