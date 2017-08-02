Wednesday Apple Rumors: Q4 Guidance Points to iPhone 8 Release

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8’s release. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Q4 Guidance: Apple released its guidance for its fourth quarter of 2017 yesterday, reports 9to5Mac. Analysts have been looking forward to the release as it likely gives hints for the iPhone 8’s launch. Based on the numbers, it appears that AAPL is likely expecting to launch the device in September. However, it also looks like the company may not have as large of a supply as it would like. When asked during a conference call, CEO Tim Cook refused to answer a question about possible delays to its products.

AirPods Demand: Apple says that it just can’t keep up with demand for AirPods, MacRumors notes. This statement was made by Tim Cook during the company’s conference call for its most recent earnings report. During the call, Cook said that the company has been increasing production of the wireless headphones. Despite these efforts, it still isn’t able to keep up with the demand from customers that want a pair.

MixBin Recall: MixBin is recalling some of its iPhone cases over complaints, reports AppleInsider. The cases that are subject to the recall are part of MixBin’s offerings for the iPhone 6, 6s and 7. The reason for the recall is that customers are reporting incidents of chemical burn and skin irritation. The recall includes 24 different cases. 263,000 of these cases were sold in the U.S., 11,400 in Canada and an additional 400 in Mexico.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.