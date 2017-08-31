Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Confirms Sept. 12 Event

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the Sept. 12 event. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

September Event: Apple has officially sent out invites for its Sept. 12 event, reports The Loop. The invites from the company were sent out to members of the media. It says that the event will be taking place at its new Steve Jobs Theater. It will start at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. AAPL didn’t say what it is announcing at the event, but it will likely be several devices. Rumors claim that new smartphones, a new TV and more may get a reveal during the event.

iOS 11 Beta: The ninth version of the iOS 11 beta is now available to developers, 9to5Mac notes. The release of this new beta comes less than a week after the eighth version came out on Monday. The fact that these releases are so close together, as well as the September event announcement, hints that iOS 11 is entering its final stages before launch. This will be a major update to the company’s mobile operating system and rumors claim it will launch alongside the next-generation of iPhone devices.

2018 iPhone: We haven’t even seen 2017’s iPhone yet, but there are already rumors for next year’s, reports MacRumors. According to this new rumor, Apple is planning to launch an iPhone next year that will feature a much larger display than previous models. This rumor claims that the tech company wants to introduce a smartphone with a 6.4-inch OLED screen in 2018. The iPhone 7 Plus currently has the largest iPhone screen at 5.5-inches, but it isn’t OLED.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.