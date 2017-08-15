Tuesday Apple Rumors: Watch 3 Will Retain Same Form Factor As Watch 2

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the design for the Apple Watch 3. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

Watch 3 LTE: A new rumor claims that the next Apple Watch won’t change in design from the current version, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the Watch 3 will look just the same as the Watch 2. Instead of changing appearance, the big draw to the Watch 3 will be the introduction of LTE to the device. The rumor claims that wireless providers will offer data plans similar to those for the iPad for the new smartwatch. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Watch 3 Launch: Rumor has it that AAPL will launch the Watch 3 alongside the iPhone 8, BGR notes. This rumor claims that both of these devices will launch in September, which is when AAPL typically introduces the next iPhone generation. The rumor goes against previous ones that claim the iPhone 8 won’t make it in time for a Sept. launch. These rumors say that the smartphone will possibly face a delay to November due to production issues.

Hong Kong Returns: AAPL is no longer accepting returns or exchanges in Hong Kong for online orders, reports AppleInsider. This is likely a move by the company to cut down on scalpers ahead of the iPhone 8’s launch. The ban on returns and exchanges starts today, Aug. 15, 2017. The only reason a device can be returned or exchanged is if it is defective. The company will likely return to its normal return and exchanges policy once iPhone 8 demand declines.

