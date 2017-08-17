Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch Series 3 Prepares for September Launch

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the Watch Series 3 getting ready for a September launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Apple

Watch Series 3: A new rumor claims that the final touches are being put on the Apple Watch Series 3 ahead of its September launch, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the upcoming smartwatch is now in its “final testing phase.” Quanta Computer is reportedly the company behind the manufacturing of the device. The rumors says that it is planning to start shipping the Watch Series 3 to AAPL next quarter.

iPhone 8 Charging: Images of a possible iPhone 8 charging component have leaked, AppleInsider notes. The person behind the leak claims that the charging components are for the iPhone 8 itself. However, it appears that the components are too large to fit inside of the smartphone. It is more likely that the component is for the wireless wireless charging stand that the iPhone 8 will use. The device is expected to support wireless charging, but it will most likely be inductive.

McDonald’s App: McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is using an iPhone 8 mockup to promote its app in Australia, reports 9to5Mac. The company is sending out an image in emails that shows off mobile ordering for its app. The device in the image is a mockup of the iPhone 8. Viewers can tell due to the lack of bezel around the display, as well as from the cutout at the top for sensors. It is unknown why MCD went with the iPhone 8 mockup for the ad.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.