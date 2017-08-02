Should You Buy Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Stock Before Earnings?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI ) isn’t a household name, yet. But the Sugar Land, Texas-based semiconductor firm certainly has delivered sweet returns for its loyal shareholders. Over the past year, shares have run up more than 700%, moving from around $10 to $100 today.

Source: Shutterstock

That’s an incredible result. However, with earnings coming up shortly, should shareholders be nervous? Or are further new highs on the way? Let’s dive into the pros and cons for this high-flying stock.

AAOI Stock Cons

Key Customer Risk: It’s important to understand that Applied Opto has a concentrated revenue base. Hugely concentrated, in fact. According to its latest annual filing, the company’s top 10 customers account for an incredible 95.5% of its sales.

It gets even more amazing. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) alone made up 55% of AAOI’s revenues in 2016. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) delivered another 18% of the company’s sales. Thus, just these two firms makes up 73% of Applied Opto’s business. Needless to say, if either defects to a competitor or demands price concessions, it could be devastating for the price of AAOI stock. It’s worth considering that the company generally doesn’t have long-term contracts with its key customers, thus exposing it to further risk.

Sizzling Stock: As mentioned, AAOI stock is up from the low teens to $100 in a short period of time. Some sort of profit-taking would be far from unusual, given the tremendous gains. Going into earnings, there is real risk to the downside if the earnings number or forward guidance isn’t all that strong.

In particular, investors should use caution, since key customer Amazon delivered mediocre earnings last week. And the Amazon Web Services results — what matters most to Applied Opto — didn’t look that strong either. Microsoft, AAOI’s other key customer, put in a mixed earnings result. However to its credit, its Azure division is still performing strongly. Regardless, given the run in AAOI stock, investors will likely lock in profits unless this quarter delivers sensational results. Just since the beginning of July, investors have bid AAOI up from $60 to $100. There is a lot of positive sentiment baked into the price.

China Risk: Applied Opto generates 22% of its revenues, a number that has been rising in recent years, from products that are manufactured in China. This comes with several risks.

For one thing, the market for optical equipment has weakened recently in China. So far, AAOI stock hasn’t been hit, since it has its key U.S. clients that generate the vast majority of revenues. However, a prolonged slowdown in China would likely hit the whole sector. Additionally, numerous U.S. firms have had issues over the years protecting their intellectual property in China when manufacturing a substantial portion of their products there.

