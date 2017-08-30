AT&T 5G to Roll Out Tests in 3 New U.S. Cities

AT&T (NYSE: T ) announced that it will be rolling out tests of its latest wireless carrier technology — 5G — in three new U.S. cities.

The carrier announced Wednesday that it will be expanding its test of the tech to Waco, Texas, Kalamazoo, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana. The tests will be initiated before the end of the year.

A trial has already been taking place in Austin, Texas. The new tests will help determine how well the new, faster broadband service works, with the last leg of the connection being delivered through a radio signal using high-band wireless airwaves known as millimeter wave.

AT&T 5G is expected to be a success, with participants having the opportunity to stream the carrier’s DirecTV Now service over a 5G connection, as well as shorter lag times for video conferencing and virtual-reality gaming.

The service is expected to be rolled out widely as early as 2018. The offering is called fixed wireless and it is slated to be the first type of 5G technologies that could duke it out with other top Internet services out there.

As the second major carrier in the U.S., AT&T hopes that the move will help it make waves in the industry. Its competitors are also looking into the technology, considering adding it to their services as well.

T shares fell 0.4% Wednesday.