Back to School 2017: The Best Tablets for Students

Technology is an increasingly important part of the back to school experience, but do all students actually need a PC? In many cases, a tablet may actually be a better choice. But which is the best tablet?

Source: Microsoft

Some of the best tablet choices for 2017 offer the traditional advantages of lower cost and slimmer form factor — both a big deal for students.

But with tablets getting more powerful, many offering options like detachable keyboard cases and popular software like Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Office Suite available as fully functional mobile apps, more students will be able to opt for a tablet over a traditional laptop this year.

To make the choice easier, we’ve put together a list of five of the best tablet choices for students heading back to school in 2017.

