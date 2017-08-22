Bank of America Corp (BAC) Can’t Deliver Where It Counts Most

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) is a Top 25 “Dividend Giant” according to ETF Channel because of its healthy dividend yield of 2%, its history of raising dividends and its growing business.

That’s great to hear if you own BAC stock.

However, while its dividend might be good compared to America’s other big banks, if you move outside that small circle, you’ll find there are bank stocks available whose businesses are just as safe yielding considerably more.

Take the five big Canadian banks, including the likes of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY ) and Bank of Montreal (USA) (NYSE: BMO ). Together, their average dividend yield is 4% — almost double Bank of America. I’ll grant you, they face domestic growth issues after sewing up most of the Canadian personal and commercial banking markets. But the Canadian government has gone overboard to ensure they remain financially sound — some would say to the detriment of the consumer — so I’m confident they’ll all be around in 10 years.

But this isn’t an article about Canadian banks. Nor is it an article about the quality of Bank of America’s business or BAC stock.

Rather, it’s an examination of how Bank of America is doing on job creation — a policy Donald Trump supposedly cares about, and something that’s important to all of us not in the top 1%.

Good Companies Create Jobs

Technology is challenging the premise that “good companies create jobs,” so it’s possible I’m barking up the wrong tree here. But I firmly believe that stocks do well when companies do well, and companies do well when people do well.

Job creation, especially good-paying positions, is the cornerstone of growth for any developed economy. Whether we’re talking about banks, technology companies or retailers, the good ones manage to create jobs in both good and bad economic conditions.

In May, I wrote about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) CEO Tim Cook and his commitment to creating American manufacturing jobs. While I don’t always agree with Apple, I applaud its initiative to create jobs in America. More jobs equal more iPhone sales. It’s good business.

How’s Bank of America Doing?

As of the end of June, BofA had 211,000 employees worldwide. BAC stock hit its all-time high of $55.08 in November 2006, a year it ended with 203,425 employees.

So, between 2006 and 2017, Bank of America created 7,575 jobs, a 3.7% increase. Meanwhile, its assets grew by $800 billion, or 53.3%, to $2.3 trillion. And yet in almost 11 years, BAC stock has yet to recover to the halfway point from its all-time high.

