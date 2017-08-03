Is Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Running Into a Loan Headwind?

A couple of weeks ago, Forbes contributor Henry To went out on a limb and turned bearish on U.S. bank stocks, which presumably includes an increasingly lovable Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ).

The call flew right in the face of conventional wisdom. BAC stock is up more than 84% since the middle of last year, and is still knocking on the door of new multiyear highs. And why not? President Donald Trump’s economic agenda is going to flood banks with all the lending business they could handle. To was needlessly playing the role of fearmonger, right?

Maybe, or maybe not. A closer look at the data — and other information — that prompted his concern suggests there may be something worth consideration whether you own BAC stock or any other major bank investment.

That’s What He Said

The short version of a long story: Henry To is alarmingly concerned about a sharp slowdown in lending growth on a year-over-year basis. Up around 8% between late 2014 and the end of 2016, it’s since fallen back (in a hurry) to less than 4% now. He got his data, and the chart that illustrates it, from the Federal Reserve.

It’s not just the pace of loan-growth that’s slowing either. The loans already on the books are increasingly going into default or delinquencies.

Though Q2’s final data from the Federal Reserve isn’t available yet, as the end of the first quarter, the nation’s delinquency rate on consumer loans had grown from 1.99% a year earlier to 2.18%. That’s still historically low, but all big trends start out as small ones.





Commercial and industrial loans aren’t faring much better.

Bank of America Isn’t Immune

And here’s the interesting part about the industry-wide data and the broader assumptions it prompts… it’s already starting to show up on Bank of America’s books, and elsewhere.

To be clear, the bigger a bank’s loan portfolio gets, the greater the number of charge-offs (for bad loans) you can expect to book. As an economy improves though, the portion of your loan portfolio that sours should become relatively smaller. That figure is getting bigger for BofA, however.

