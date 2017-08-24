Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock’s Meteoric Run Is Over

Rarely do I get short-term stock calls right (because I think share prices follow fundamentals over the long haul), but my last analysis on Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has so far proven prescient.

Source: Shutterstock

Back in March, I speculated that the BAC stock price had peaked in the near term. Then, the stock was trading above $25 per share, and almost hit $26. That ended up being its high point over the past five years.

Bank of America shares have settled just below $24, so not really much below current levels. But that’s not much of rally, either.

Analyst earnings estimates haven’t moved up much lately. On average, they expect $1.81 in earnings per share this year. For all of 2018, the estimate is $2.18 per share for impressive year-over-year growth of 20.4%.

BAC stock is looking more interesting the longer it takes a breather. The forward price-to-earnings ratio (off 2017 earnings estimates) is already reasonable at just over 14, but falls to 11 if BofA hits its 2018 profit targets.

Those earnings multiples compare favorably to key rivals. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM)’s forward figures are 14 and 12, respectively. Wells Fargo & Co’s (NYSE:WFC) figures are 13 and 12, respectively. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C): 14 and 11, respectively.

BAC and Citigroup have been the veritable value plays in the money center bank space. JPMorgan essentially sailed through (well, relatively – many weaker rivals ceased existing) the crisis. So did Wells Fargo, though it recently has been sidelined with an embarrassing sales scandal where certain employees opened fake client accounts to game sales goals.

With the current share price dip, BAC stock is again trading below book value. Shareholders’ equity (or what is left when subtracting liabilities from assets on the balance sheet) per share (also known as book value per share) ended last year a hair shy of $25.

