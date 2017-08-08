Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Still Has a Path to $30

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) stock has been a bit frustrating over the past few months. BofA has had an outstanding year operationally. But BAC stock has stalled out, trading sideways since mid-February.

Not even a Q2 earnings beat could move Bank of America stock, which actually traded down for three straight days following the results. For now, however, that’s OK, and investors should stay patient with BofA.

There’s a saying in value investing that “if you take focus on the downside, the upside will take care of itself.” That saying seems to apply well to BAC stock at the moment. That’s not to say there’s no downside in the stock, of course. Any banking stock — and most stocks, period — faces cyclical risk. But in the current environment, BofA seems reasonably well-positioned even to manage choppy waters.

Beyond the downside, there’s simply a lot of good news here, ranging from the imprimatur of Warren Buffett, to steady earnings accumulation, to still-solid macro and credit environments. Those factors simply don’t seem priced into Bank of America’s share price. But once they are, BAC stock has a clear path to $30 and beyond.

BAC Stock and Charge-Off Rates

One of the narratives coming out of big bank earnings last month, for instance, was a steady increase in credit card net charge-off rates. That figure, according to the Wall Street Journal, hit a four-year high in the second quarter. That, in turn, raises fears that even a modest recession could raise those rates — and significantly impact earnings for Bank of America and its peers.

But that four-year high is coming after a period where charge-off rates were abnormally low, as major banks were exceedingly cautious about lending. And over those four years, lending standards have loosened, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Adding more credit card debt that yields 15% or 18%, even with incremental charge-off rates of 4% or 5%, is a win for BofA.

Charge-off rates aren’t supposed to be zero. There is some risk involved in lending, but as long as the rewards are greater than those risks, Bank of America will be fine.

And it’s worth pointing out that BofA has the lowest rates of any of the major banks. Data compiled by the Journal shows that its rates were modestly lower than those of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), and notably better than those of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ). Only American Express Company (NYSE: AXP ), which caters to a high-income clientele, had a better rate.

Obviously, macro risk is a part of investing in BAC stock. But the idea that some massive credit event is on the horizon seems exceedingly unlikely. And it’s worth noting that total net charge-offs declined in Q2, and the provision for credit losses fell 26%. BofA also sold its U.K. credit card business, creating a more-focused single-country offering in the process.

The portfolio at Bank of America seems to be in pretty good shape. And that bodes well going forward.

BofA Earnings Continue to Rise

Bank of America earnings are growing nicely. Earnings-per-share rose about 10% in Q2, excluding the gain from the U.K. sale, after 46% growth in the first quarter.

