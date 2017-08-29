Bass Pro Shops Sends Boats to Assist in Hurricane Harvey Aftermath

Bass Pro Shops is offering to help out Hurricane Harvey victims by sending rescue boats.

The company is teaming up with government agencies and local organizations by sending more than 80 Tracker boats to the Houston, Texas area, as well as other communities affected by the storm’s flooding.

Bass Pro Shops said in a news release that it is working closely with local, state and federal agencies to help rescue and relief efforts related to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. These agencies include police, fire and rescue teams on the ground.

The retailer is also aiding by making donations of relief supplies to help disaster response organizations with items that amount to $40,000 in merchandise. These items were given to humanitarian organization Convoy of Hope, as well as the American Red Cross.

Items donated include protein-packed food items such as peanuts and Uncle Buck’s Premium Jerky. Bass Pro Shops operates seven stores and seven boating centers in Texas, three of which are in the greater Houston area.

Employees are also putting in their two cents through the company’s Bass Pro Cares Fund, which offers support for critical living expenses in moments of crisis such as this one.

The privately-held Bass Pro Shops specializes on hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor recreational products. The company’s selection of gear is varied and comprehensive.