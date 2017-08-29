Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock Still a Buy Despite Earnings Call Collapse

Up more than 50% over the course of the past twelve months and reaching record highs late last week, it goes without saying investors are increasingly convinced Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) really is turning things around in the war against cut-throat competitors like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and bigger retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ). The question is, with only modest sales growth to show for its effort and a still-shrinking bottom line, would Tuesday morning’s earnings report justify the heroic rally from BBY stock?

For a short while the answer was a solid “yes.” Soon after the company’s earnings call this morning, however, the answer turned into a solid “no.”

The early gains of 5% in BBY stock have turned into a loss of 10% in response to a warning from the CEO about something to not expect going forward.

Best Buy Earnings Recap

For the quarter ending in July, electronics and appliance retailer Best Buy earned 69 cents per share on $8.94 billion worth of revenue. The numbers compare to the year-ago top line of $8.53 billion and profit of 57 cents per share.

Perhaps more important, its second quarter numbers compare to expectations for a profit of 63 cents per share of BBY and revenue of $8.66 billion, though in some circles unspoken expectations were for a bottom line of 69 cents per share. Same-store sales were up a solid 5.4%.

CEO Hubert Joly commented on the second-quarter results:

“We are pleased today to report strong top and bottom line growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Our higher-than-expected comparable sales of 5.4% were driven by stronger consumer demand for technology products and by the strong execution of our strategy. Against a backdrop of continued healthy consumer confidence, we believe broad-based product innovation is resonating with consumers and driving higher spend. And, with our effective merchandising and marketing activities, combined with our expert advice and service available online, in-store and in-home – we are garnering an increasing share of those dollars.”

The only notable weakness was in tablet sales … a headwind not unique to Best Buy.

It was something Joly said during the conference call, however, that up-ended an otherwise-encouraging rally. He cautioned investors that last quarter’s impressive same-store sales growth wasn’t the “new normal.”

In that same-store sales growth was the foundation for the rally, traders quickly changed their mind about BBY stock.

Winning E-Commerce Formula Finally Discovered, Verified

Still, there were bright spots.

The headwind Best Buy has been, or had been, facing is a well-known one. Like a whole slew of other retailers, it has struggled to keep up with Amazon’s low prices and convenience. Best Buy’s head-butting with Amazon, however, has been particularly unique.

It’s called showrooming … the act of using Best Buy as a place to learn more about certain electronics, and then leaving the store to buy it from another retailer at a lower price point. As part of a comprehensive turnaround effort, Joly has since encouraged price-matching with online competition, which has helped Best Buy win back some of its lost business.

That’s not all Best Buy has done to combat the encroachment of Amazon.com though, and some of those other measures have also made a difference.

