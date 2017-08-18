The 7 Best Mutual Funds to Hold in a 401k Plan

The best mutual funds for 401k plans are generally index funds with low expense ratios and actively managed funds with good long-term track records.

Source: Shutterstock

The biggest players in the employer-sponsored-plan business also happen to be the providers of the best mutual funds for long-term investors in general — Vanguard, Fidelity and American Funds.

If some or all of your 401k mutual funds come from one of the big three fund companies, or some combination thereof, you’re probably in pretty good shape. But there are a few outstanding, lesser-known companies that offer some fantastic mutual funds for 401k plans as well.

And no matter where your 401k investment choices come from, some mutual funds are better than others when it comes to saving for retirement.

With these key points in mind, we’ve highlighted the best mutual funds to look for in a 401k plan.

Note: In 401k plans, assets are held at the trust level. For this reason, there is no minimum initial investment at the participant level.

Next Page