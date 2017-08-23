Markets stall under threat of government shutdown >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

3 Biopharma Picks for Big Rewards with Less Risk

These biopharma picks are in good financial health and offer promising pipelines

  |  By Luce Emerson, InvestorPlace Contributor
    View All  

Investors may initially shy away from biopharma companies given the complexity of the science behind the treatments. After all, a company’s stock will only do as well as their treatments pass FDA hurdles and are commercialized effectively.

3 Biopharma Picks for Big Rewards with Less Risk
Source: Shutterstock

While an understanding of the science is certainly important, as a publicly traded company, markets are also focused on size of market (tailwinds and growth opportunities), pipeline and balance sheet health. As we know, a good company does not automatically translate to a good stock. And similarly, just having a good drug does not imply good future returns.

What you want is a company in good financial health, trading at fair valuations with a promising pipeline.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/08/biopharma-stocks-kite-juno-mdco/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC