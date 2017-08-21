The BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Turnaround Has a LONG Way to Go

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) stock got off to a red-hot start this year, with the shares gaining over 60%. No doubt, a big key was the unexpected windfall from the lawsuit with Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) that resulted in $940 million payout. But unfortunately, the rally in BBRY stock has recently come undone.

It certainly did not help that the latest earnings report was far from inspiring. There was also a string of bearish analyst reports.

Yet is all this really just short-term noise? Perhaps there is an opportunity here for investors to buy BBRY stock on the pullback?

The Story Behind BlackBerry Stock

Maybe. It is true that CEO John Chen has done a standout job since he came on board in late 2013. Let’s face it, the company was reeling from the onslaught of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ).

So Chen took swift action, which not only involved deep cuts but also the transformation of the company. To this end, he focused on the enterprise software market — with a focus on mobile, autos and cybersecurity — and it outsourced the smartphone business.

Yet despite all this, there remain few signs that the turnaround is getting traction. Note that for the fiscal first quarter, revenues plunged by 41% to $235 million and adjusted earnings came to only 2 cents a share. As for the software business, it is not growing fast enough. During the latest quarter, the revenues rose by 12.7% to $160 million.

So what’s going on here? Well, a key factor for BBRY stock is the fierce competitive landscape. For the most part, the company does not have the resources to put up a fight. What’s more, it does not help that the Blackberry brand is fairly tarnished. This is particularly troublesome since enterprise software is often mission-critical for customers.

A recent analyst report from Goldman Sachs’ Gabriela Borges highlights this. She writes: “we believe the enterprise mobility market is becoming incrementally more competitive, in part due to bundling from larger suite providers, and in part due to growth from non-regulated industries, where BlackBerry’s product is less well positioned.” In light of the issues, Borges put a price target of $8.50 on BBRY stock.

Keep in mind that just some of the rivals in the enterprise mobility market include biggies like Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS ) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW ). But of course, BBRY faces major pressures in other critical markets. For example, in the auto category, there are players like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ). And yes, AAPL appears to be eyeing the market.

