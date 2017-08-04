Blue Apron Layoffs: Meal Delivery Company to Cut 1,270 Jobs

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) unveiled that it will be cutting 1,270 jobs soon.

The meal-kit delivery system had its initial public offering about five weeks ago, and the result was underwhelming. Now, Blue Apron will be shedding its workforce by a considerable amount.

The company’s Jersey City, New Jersey facility will be closing in October, according to a public notice published by it. Blue Apron had 5,202 workers as of M arch 31, and it only had 1,051 employees two and a half years ago.

To further the company’s operations, its New Jersey plant will be consolidated at a new fulfillment center in Linden, which is about 15 miles away from Jersey City. It will be 495,000 square feet and all the staff from the previous center will have the opportunity to move there.

A spokeswoman for Blue Apron said that 800 of the employees that will be affected have chosen to move to Linden, while the rest have yet to make a decision. Initial reports suggested that the company was simply going to eliminate over 1,000 jobs.

“We hope that the remainder of our Jersey City employees will join us in Linden, as their knowledge and experience is invaluable,” the company wrote in its statement.

APRN shares fell 6.3% on the layoffs news. The stock is trading at under $6 a share, which is considerably less than its public opening price of $10.