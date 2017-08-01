Is ‘Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker Dead?

Bob Barker, the former host of Price is Right, is not dead.

A death hoax claiming that Bob Barker has passed away has been spreading around the internet. The hoax claims that the TV personality died after suffering from a fall in his home that resulted in a head injury.

There is a little bit of truth sprinkled in the death hoax. Bob Barker did indeed fall and hurt his head while at home. However, this happened back in June and is wasn’t a serious injury. Barker did go to the hospital for it, though, reports Snopes.

While the death hoax is fake, that hasn’t stopped some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users from being tricked by it. Here are a few comments from those that fell for the hoax.

“Damn, Bob Barker died?!?! Gotta pour some out for a real one. #RIP”

“Not Bob Barker. A pillar of my childhood. Carried a Price is Right lunch box in elementary school. RIP”

“RIP Bob Barker. I have always wanted to play Plinko and spin that wheel. #PriceIsRight”

“So upset @CBS for not mentioning ANYTHING about #bobbarker …@PriceIsRight should be ashamed. #memoriam #priceiswrong #PriceIsRight”

“Rest In Paradise Mr Bob Barker!! #SigmaNu #ThankYou #BobBarker”

Celebrities are often the targets of death hoaxes. A couple of the more recent ones have claimed that Kid Rock and Betty White have passed on, but both of them are still in the land of the living.

