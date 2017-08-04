A Fresh Breakout Looms for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock

The summer snooze is rolling on. But, hey, at least stretchy pants are waking up! Just look at Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) shares, which are popping 2% today. Relative strength has seized the stock, and with the price action looking healthy, I think a breakout in LULU stock is imminent.

The Canadian retailer has come a long way since getting poleaxed on earnings two quarters ago. In fact, LULU has almost reclaimed all that was lost during the one-day 23% plunge.

Its uptrend has officially been re-established. The summer ascent has carried the stock back above all major moving averages. And the 20-day and 50-day moving averages are both pointing higher here.

Volume patterns have remained subdued in recent months with nary a whimper of distribution. The lack of selling aggression has helped LULU’s budding uptrend go the distance.

Source: OptionsAnalytix

In the short run, a high base has formed. The tight, $2 range has $62 as resistance and $60 as support. Today’s pop ran the distance from the lower to the upper end and now has LULU knocking on the door of a breakout.

Once the stock moves decisively above $62, little resistance remains until the earnings gap fills at $66. That means we have room for follow-through.

The LULU Stock Trade

Let’s go with a simple stock trade. Buy Lululemon on a break of $62.35. A drop below $60 would invalidate the breakout attempt, so consider using that as your stop loss. Shoot for $66 as your target.

Keep in mind Lululemon is slated to report earnings on Aug. 31. If you’re still in the trade at that point, I suggest exiting to avoid the risk of an adverse gap. Remember, LULU is a mover and a shaker during these quarterly reports.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Want to learn how to master the art of option selling for high-probability cash flow? Check out Tyler’s recently released video series through Tackle Trading on how to systematically sell iron condors for monthly income.