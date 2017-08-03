Buy Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock While Everyone Panics

Tech behemoth Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) reported second-quarter earnings on July 24, and since that time GOOGL stock has fallen more than 5%.

What’s more, Alphabet’s Q2 earnings results weren’t bad. In fact, they beat expectations.

It’s at this point you have to ask yourself whether Wall Street’s worries are overdone and if buying GOOGL stock on the dip is a good idea.

Too Big to Succeed?

One of the main concerns among investors this quarter was the $2.7 billion fine GOOGL paid to the European Commission due to allegations of unfair business practices. Not only did the fine reduce Alphabet’s operating income by a whopping 40%, but it set a precedent that investors are wary about.

For one, there’s the worry that this is just the beginning of trouble for Alphabet in Europe. Many are worried that Alphabet will be subject to even tighter regulations which will cut down on the firm’s bottom line.

Then there’s the concern that this kind of regulatory smack down could spread to the U.S. There’s already been chatter about whether Google’s dominance over online search makes the firm a monopoly. Some are calling for government intervention, a move that would have massive negative ramifications for GOOGL stock.

The Verdict: Overdone

Regulations in Europe are definitely a headwind for Alphabet Inc, but that’s true for all of the FANGs and for any tech company that wants to serve the EU.

It’s a reality that Alphabet will have to work around, albeit an unpleasant one. As far as regulatory pressure in the U.S., I think that’s something that investors should keep in mind, but I agree with Lucas Hahn — that’s pretty low on my radar because its unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Advertising Growth

As I’ve mentioned before, one of the biggest problems for GOOGL stock is that the company depends heavily on advertising dollars. With both YouTube and mobile search nearing their saturation point, it’s unclear how Alphabet plans to continue growing its ad business. This concern is likely another reason that investors turned against GOOGL stock following the firm’s earnings.

Advertising revenue was up 18% and paid clicks rose a whopping 52%, however, the troubling metric was the cost per click, which declined 23% in the second quarter.

The cost-per-click revenue decrease is nothing to sneeze at, but it’s also something to expect now that more people are viewing content on their mobile rather than a laptop. Ads simply aren’t clicked as often and that means businesses aren’t willing to shell out as much on online ads.

Verdict: Founded

For me, it’s this kind of trend that makes Alphabet the worst buy out of the FANG stocks. GOOGL has lost a bit of its clout in the advertising space because competitors like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) are offering advertisements that are more likely to be clicked, but more importantly, translate into sales far more often.

With that said, GOOGL still managed to grow advertising revenue in spite of these trends. The company has built a massive database on its users and established itself as the leader in online search platforms.

This trend is definitely something to keep an eye on, but for now Alphabet appears to be coping with the change pretty well.

