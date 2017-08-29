Buy SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (GLD) as Gold Prices Gush Above $1,300

If you’re a stock trader fawning over the S&P 500 on a daily basis, you likely concluded Monday was a boring, go-nowhere day. But that’s because traders were distracted by the glitter beckoning to them in the commodities market. Gold surged above the pivotal $1,300 level to a new high for 2017. The newfound strength drove the stock market’s favorite gold proxy — the SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA: GLD ) — to multimonth highs, too.

Indeed, GLD is looking stronger than at any point this year.

Not surprisingly, silver, its high beta cousin, staged a robust breakout yesterday as well. The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV ) climbed 2.42% on heavy volume. And while we’re mentioning the sympathy movers, we might as well add gold stocks to the list. The Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX ) bested the performance of either metal by soaring 3.63% on the day.

Although all three belong atop your watch list for the week ahead, we’ll focus on GLD in today’s commentary on account of its milestone of finally rising back above $1,300.

The Reasons Gold Glitters

Those seeking a cogent narrative for why gold is suddenly en vogue will likely point to two themes.

The first is the eight-month drubbing transpiring in the U.S. dollar, which just fell to a 32-month low. The greenback peaked on the first trading day of 2017 and hasn’t been able to pull out of its tailspin since. There’s nothing that lights a fire under gold quite like a dollar drubbing. Although their relationship fluctuates, the general correlation is negative. One of the best ways to illustrate the teeter-totter like performance is a chart overlay and correlation indicator.

Two periods stand out in the accompanying chart that make the point: the 2014 episode where GLD soured amid a soaring U.S. dollar, and this year where GLD soared as the greenback soured.

The second force aiding gold is admittedly a tenuous one. In fact, I hesitate to even bring it up, but will simply because it could grow into a bigger tailwind.

I’m talking stock weakness. We’ve seen a modest correction arise, particularly in small caps, that is perhaps increasing the appeal of non-correlated assets like gold. With September and October looming, we’re also in a seasonally weak period of the year for equity markets. The reason for my hesitancy is the fickle relationship between GLD and the S&P 500 in recent years. Sometimes stock weakness has delivered gold strength, and other times it hasn’t.

The relationship isn’t set in stone.

GLD Chart

To see what all the hubbub is about, let’s look at a daily chart of the SPDR Gold Trust.

