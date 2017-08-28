Buy These 5 Best Profitable Stocks to Eke Out Heavy Gains

Using profitability analysis, we can evaluate a company’s ability to provide satisfactory returns to its investors even after meeting all its business-related costs and expenses. This analysis makes a profitable company a preferred choice over loss-making ones.

The most successful way to identify a company’s profitability is by using ratio analysis. There are four important profitability ratios — gross income ratio, operating income ratio, pre-tax profit margin and net income ratio. Here, we have selected the most transparent and commonly used profitability ratio – net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

Net income ratio gives us the exact profit level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenue. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s capability to bear all its operating and non-operating expenses from its sales revenue. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample sales revenue and successfully manage all its business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank equal to #1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

12-Month Trailing Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that possess higher sales and net income growth in the last 12 months showcase better financial performance.

12-Month Trailing Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

% Rating Strong Buy greater than 70%: This indicates that 70% of the analysts covering these stocks are optimistic.

These few parameters narrowed down the universe of over 7,869 stocks to only 12.

