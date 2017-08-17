Can Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Get Out of This Rut?

At the start of the year, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) was riding a wave of optimism, as shares had run ahead by almost 45% since early October, fueled by a presidential result that likely meant less regulation in the financial industry. But the momentum has fizzled, and BAC stock has only been able to eke out roughly 10% gains to match the market.

Source: Shutterstock

BofA is hardly alone, as mega-cap rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) have cooled off as well.

The question is, is the muted year the reality we face, or is this just an opportunity to jump on before BAC stock takes off again?

Me? I’m optimistic.

The Bull Case for Bank of America

Bank of America has a number of catalysts to gin up more capital gains. One of the most encouraging developments is the vote of confidence from Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) Warren Buffett, who collected a $12 billion profit not by cashing out of BAC, but by converting preferred shares into a 700-million-share stake in BofA, making him the bank’s largest equity holder.

In the words of InvestorPlace.com’s James Brumley:

“For those investors that didn’t get into BofA back in 2011 or didn’t get a sweet deal on warrants to purchase the stock, don’t sweat. Everyone has stories about ‘the one that got away,’ including Buffett. Just take the fact that he’s sticking with BAC stock now at face value. He doesn’t have to do that. He’s choosing to do that.”

Also bullish for BAC stock is the bank’s passage of the Federal Reserve’s stress tests. This is an indication that Bank of America has the assets to deal with a major economic downturn. More immediately, it means management has the authority to boost dividends to shareholders, as well as a buyback program.

A simple aspect of BofA that I think gets away from some people is scale. In today’s brutally competitive banking industry that includes not just brick-and-mortar giants but also fintech operators, scale is critical. This allows banks to offer not just competitive rates, but a wide array of quality services that can pull in every kind of consumer and business. What’s more it gives Bank of America the resources to make the necessary investments in cutting-edge technologies, which it’s doing.

So to get a sense of Bank of America’s scale, consider …

BofA is the second-largest bank in the U.S. with 47 million consumer and small-business customers.

BAC has a thriving wealth management business, which includes Merrill Lynch and US Trust. All told, they boast nearly 1 million high-net worth clients.

Bank of America has been investing aggressively in R&D, especially on the consumer-facing end. Consider that BofA’s mobile tech now sports 22.2 million customers.

Next Page