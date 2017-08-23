Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock Is a Lion. Here’s How to Tame It.

The waiting is over, the basing is done. The breakout in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) has officially begun. Buyers flocked to the heavy equipment juggernaut Tuesday, sending shares up by 1.95% to fresh five-year highs. And CAT stock is a stone’s throw from popping to all-time highs. We’re talking mere pennies.

If yesterday’s stock surge has you shopping for a bull trade, stop your search. Caterpillar is what you’ve been looking for.

But before we begin our typical deep dive into the technical posture of Caterpillar shares, let’s first assess the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Since CAT stock counts itself as one of the constituents of the famous Dow Jones, it is the most appropriate index to use in determining our overall outlook on big-cap industrials.

What Now, Dow?

Monday’s rebound was significant primarily because it allowed the Dow — shown below via the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA ) — to remain above its 50-day moving average. Chartists use this oft-watched smoothing mechanism as a proxy for the intermediate trend. Many view it as a line in the sand to determine whether a stock is bullish or bearish.

Friday’s testing of the average and Monday’s rebound helped keep DIA above the line and thus in bullish territory.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

While some work remains before the Dow Jones Industrial Average fully recovers from its recent drop, this is as good a start as bulls could have hoped. Time will tell if the DJIA can rally above resistance to halt its short-term downtrend.

Not to toss cold water on Monday’s victory, but until then, you should view this rebound with some skepticism.

CAT Is a BEAST

The critical test that looms for Caterpillar stock is easily seen on the accompanying weekly chart. We have to go back to the twin peaks from 2010 and 2011 to identify the ceiling that is just now being retested. It has been a long time coming for the unfortunate souls who accumulated the stock near $116 back then. Now we see if demand is sufficient to finally send Caterpillar into record territory.

With the stock now firing on all cylinders, this is certainly as good a chance as any.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalyxi

In case you’re curious, $116.95 is the official all-time high, so that’s the price to beat.

Next Page